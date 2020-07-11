7-year-old girl drowns at Sauk County water park

LA VALLE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A 7-year-old girl drowned Friday at a water park in La Valle Township.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, around 3:40 p.m. the Sauk County Communications Center received a call of a possible drowning at the Chapparal Water Park.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputies, Elroy Police Officers, La Valle First Responders, Reedsburg Ambulance Service and UW Med Flight were immediately sent to the scene.

Officials say that when emergency personnel arrived at the scene they learned that a 7-year-old girl had been found in the water and was not breathing.

Life-saving measures were immediately started by bystanders on the scene and were continued by the arriving emergency personnel.

The girl was taken to a hospital via UW Med Flight. She later died at the hospital.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.