Wisconsin breaks record of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reached a new high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record set just the day before. The state Department of Health Services reported 845 new confirmed cases on Friday. There were 754 new cases reported Thursday. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June. Of the 12,702 test results in Wisconsin reported Friday, 6.6% were positive. That was up from 5.7% on Thursday. There have been 814 deaths. There were 278 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus, down from a peak of 446 in April.