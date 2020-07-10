Wimbledon to allocate prize money despite cancellation

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon will pay out $12.5 million in prize money to 620 players despite the tournament’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. The All England Club says it made the decision after consultation with its insurance provider. Club officials say 256 players who would have competed in the main draw will each receive $31,000 while 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive $15,600. Lower amounts will be paid to doubles, wheelchair, and quad wheelchair competitors. All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis says “we are pleased that our insurance policy has allowed us to recognize the impact of the cancellation on the players.”