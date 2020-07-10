US targets $1.3 billion in French imports in tech tax clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has announced plans to impose taxes on $1.3 billion in French imports — hitting handbags and makeup but sparing cheese and wine — in retaliation for France’s digital services tax on U.S. technology giants. But the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says the levies will be delayed for 180 days to provide time for negotiations. The French tax is designed to prevent tech companies from dodging taxes by establishing their headquarters in low-tax European Union countries. The U.S. said the tax unfairly targets U.S. firms such as Amazon and Google.w