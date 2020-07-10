Trump looks for political edge in latest high court rulings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump won the White House on the promise of bringing a conservative shift to the Supreme Court. But this year and last, even with two hand-picked justices, the court has shown it is no rubber stamp for him or his administration’s policies. That’s drawn the president’s ire and teed up a renewed battle over the court as Trump seeks political advantage ahead of November’s election. Trump is using his defeats to argue that work in reshaping the court is only just getting started.