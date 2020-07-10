Tailgating tradition takes on new form as opera goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The famed Santa Fe Opera is offering a series of virtual performances after being forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Saturday night events are meant to celebrate the five originally-scheduled operas that would have been performed this summer, including the world premiere of Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly. The opera’s general director says the message is simple: Dress up, pop the cork and join in from home. He hopes the digital initiative can bring some joy in what has been a trying time. The opera is facing a $10 million loss in revenue.