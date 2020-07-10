Sun Prairie unveils memorial on anniversary of explosion

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A new statue was unveiled outside of the fire station in Sun Prairie on the two-year anniversary of the explosion that claimed the life of firefighter Cory Barr.

Barr's wife, Abby, and two daughters unveiled the memorial which is a statue of a firefighter holding Barr's helmet.

"If I cry, it's because, yes I'm sad and I miss him, but what you can't see is it also warms my heart to hear other people remembering and talking about him and keeping his memory alive," Abby Barr said while addressing the crowd.

The statue not only honors the legacy of Cory Barr but also serves as a tribute to all emergency responders in the city.

"It represents the firefighters and all of the people that responded that day and that respond all the time," explains Chief Chris Garrison from Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue. "It represents Cory, and then the donations that built it and what put this memorial together came from the residents. So, it really represents our city and the Sun Prairie Stronger."

Tens of thousands of dollars were donated for the memorial as the community continues to rally around their own two years after tragedy.

"This community continues to blow me away. I couldn't be more proud to be a resident in Sun Prairie," says Barr.

During the ceremony, a new street sign was also unveiled. The street outside the fire department has been renamed Barr Street.