Singaporeans vote in polls expected to return ruling party

SINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, Singaporeans are voting in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s long-governing party to power. Polling was extended by two hours after strict safety measures in place for Southeast Asia’s first national election amid the pandemic delayed voting at some stations. Voting is compulsory in the tiny city-state, one of a handful of countries that has held elections during the pandemic. The health crisis and concerns over an economic recession are a bonanza for Lee’s People’s Action Party, with voters likely to opt for stability. It faces 10 opposition parties, which have urged voters to give them more seats to ensure better accountability.