Russia skeptical about nuclear pact extension prospects

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says he’s not very optimistic about prospects for extending the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control agreement because of Washington’s focus on making China sign up to the pact. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Friday that Russia only wants to extend the New START treaty as much as the U.S. does and will protect its security regardless of the pact’s fate. He noted that “if they categorically refuse, we will not try to persuade them.” The 2010 New START treaty limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance. The pact expires in February.