Prosecutors charge man in Green Bay crash that killed 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay last month. Abdi Ahmed made his initial appearance Thursday on three counts of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the complaint, Ahmed was driving 104 mph just 1.2 seconds before the airbag deployed in his Dodge Charger. Data from the airbag computer module also shows the brake was engaged only 1.1 seconds before the airbag went off. All three people in the second vehicle died. Ahmed suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. WLUK-TV reports Ahmed told police on the scene he was going only 35 mph.