Official: Police justified in killing armed, fleeing man

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A district attorney says Utah police officers were legally justified in firing more than 30 times and killing an armed man as he ran away. The case has become a rallying point for protesters in the state amid a national wave of dissent against police brutality. District Attorney Sim Gill said 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was shot as he ran from Salt Lake City police officers who were investigating a gun-threat call and had yelled for him to drop a gun. The man’s family expressed pain and frustration with the district attorney’s decision and said it would redouble its calls for systemic change.