Newman Catholic cutting girls soccer

High School Sports

The Newman Catholic girls soccer team is getting the axe this year, according to a Facebook post.

"While this is tremendously disappointing, it does not come as a huge surprise to us, nor should it to anyone who has closely followed the situation at Newman Catholic. Nonetheless, this is a very hard day for everyone who has been associated with Newman Catholic Girls Soccer and fought for this program over the years, and it is news we had hoped never to have to deliver," said Coach Ross.

Sadly, we must inform you all that Newman Catholic Schools has made the decision to end the girls soccer program...

Posted by Newman Catholic Girls Soccer on Friday, July 10, 2020

Brad Hanson

