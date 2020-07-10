Lebanese hold raucous rally outside US Embassy in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of Lebanese protesters have held a raucous, pro-Hezbollah rally outside the fortified U.S. Embassy in Beirut denouncing what they said was Washington’s interference in Lebanon’s affairs. The crowd, made up mostly men, threw stones at riot police deployed near the embassy, from which they were separated by layers of barbed wire. Some protesters tried to remove the wire, at which point they were sprayed by water cannons. The protesters burned American flags and mock-up dollar bills, calling the U.S. the “mother of terrorism” and chanting in support of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.