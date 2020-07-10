Lawmakers vote closes down Philippines’ largest TV network

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine lawmakers have voted to reject the license renewal of the country’s largest TV network. ABS-CBN Corp. had been repeatedly threatened by the president and the vote took a major news provider off the air amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House of Representatives committee on franchises voted 70-11 to reject a new 25-year franchise for the network. The National Telecommunications Commission had ordered it shut down in May after its old franchise expired. International media watchdogs have condemned the closure of ABS-CBN as a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy. President Rodrigo Duterte and his political allies have questioned the TV network’s compliance with the law and the terms of its franchise.