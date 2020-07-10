Juveniles receive minor injuries in ATV accident

TOWN OF MONICO, Wis. (WAOW): On Thursday, July 9, 2020 at approximately 4:22 pm, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a vehicle versus ATV crash. The ATV was operated by a juvenile and the two juveniles on the ATV were not wearing helmets.

Upon arrival, deputies found the juveniles had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital upon parents request.

The driver of the vehicle was heading westbound on Highway 8 when the ATV pulled out in front of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the rear of the ATV.

The ATV operator has their ATV safety certificate, and the operator said they didn't see the vehicle coming.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation of the incident.