Attorney not disputing suicide findings in Black man’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The attorney for the family of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month on Friday did not dispute investigators’ findings ruling the death a suicide. Jamon R. Hicks said at a press conference that the family of Robert Fuller was absorbing the news and grieving. He said he had no information to suggest foul play or to suggest that anything was racially motivated. The manner of Fuller’s death on June 10 in Palmdale initially intensified the racial angst that already was at a boiling point following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.