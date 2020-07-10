Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein say she’s been made a scapegoat in a federal sex abuse case and should be released from jail. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in New York City without bail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them. Her lawyers are asking a judge in court papers filed Friday to release her to home confinement while she awaits trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment on Friday. The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.