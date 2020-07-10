French man accused of molesting 305 Indonesian children

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have arrested a French man for alleged sexual abuse of minors after finding videos on his laptop computer showing him molesting over 300 children. A Jakarta police spokesman says Francois Camille Abello was arrested late last month in a hotel room where he was found with two naked girls. He says received a tip-off from nearby residents who suspected a foreigner at the hotel was exploiting children. Jakarta’s police chief says the videos showed Abello engaging in illegal sex acts with 305 children aged 10 to 17. There are reports that foreign pedophiles are increasingly targeting children in Indonesia, but there have been few arrests.