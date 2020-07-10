Flood Advisory until FRI 4:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO, WESTERN OUTAGAMIE AND

SOUTHEASTERN WAUPACA COUNTIES…

At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fremont, Greenville, Dale, Hortonville, Winneconne, Medina, Bear

Creek, Readfield, Zittau, Stephensville, Larsen, Clarks Point,

Mikesville, Boom Bay and Northport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&