Flood Advisory until FRI 4:45 AM CDT

Flood Advisory until FRI 4:45 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO, WESTERN OUTAGAMIE AND
SOUTHEASTERN WAUPACA COUNTIES…
At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fremont, Greenville, Dale, Hortonville, Winneconne, Medina, Bear
Creek, Readfield, Zittau, Stephensville, Larsen, Clarks Point,
Mikesville, Boom Bay and Northport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&