EU Council head tries to win over ‘Frugal Four’ on budget

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a bid to reach an agreement on a European economic recovery plan, the president of the European Council tried to win over the so-called group of “Frugal Four”member countries with new proposals. Charles Michel’s latest offers keep the size of the recovery fund, which is meant to help EU countries weather the shock of the economic crisis, at 750 billion euros ($850 billion). But to win broad support for the package, he offered some countries financial incentives on their contributions to the wider EU budget. The budget pools money by the bloc’s 27 countries to spend on common goals like development, fighting climate change and supporting key industries like agriculture.