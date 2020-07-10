Drunk Driver Causes Three Blocks of Damage in Wausau

Wausau, WI (WAOW) -- An intoxicated driver caused over three blocks of damage Thursday night before his vehicle would no longer operate.

A 61-year old male making his way through town struck multiple objects before coming to a stop just outside of the Wisconsin Woodchucks stadium.

Officers were notified of the erratic driving early in his cruise, and multiple arrived at the scene promptly.

“He struck some street signs up at the area of North 18th street on East Wausau avenue and then continued further into town, struck the private business sign there in the 500 block of Wausau Avenue and then also struck a parked motor vehicle in the 300 block of of East Wausau Avenue” said Ltd. John Phillips.

After the loss of his two front tires forced his stop — the man did not cooperate with officers. He was tased and forcibly removed from his vehicle before being taken via ambulance for medical evaluation.

“He was highly intoxicated, ended up being arrested for owi and cited for that as well as hit and run” continued Phillips.

The first object he hit was a stop sign, the next was this sign representing a family business around since the 50’s.

Second generation owner of Kemp Automotives ; Steven Kemp recounted his arrival to his business in the morning.

“I figured that maybe part of the sign would be down, but it was like it was chopped right off right up by the building. It’s probably a good thing there’s other support there otherwise he probably would have done more damage.”

One witness watched the damage from his bedside window.

“I was in my apartment watching tv and heard this loud crash. I saw this black chevy full size truck and he knocked the sign right over and dragged it over there. The bottom of it went underneath the guy's truck and he dragged it back and forth he came back and forth like 10 times.” said a witness.

The woodchucks were in the ninth inning when the man struck a spectators vehicle just outside of the stadium.

While the man did state to medical officials on the scene that he was a diabetic. It was determined to not be a factor in the incident.

He was medically cleared and released from custody earlier today.