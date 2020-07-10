DOJ announces plea, charges for former cheese company owner

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Friday the plea and sentence of Michael J. Moran, owner of Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company.

Moran pleaded guilty to felony theft from more than 80 farmers in Wood County. He has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service, nearly $10,000 in fines and other costs. In January, Moran was charged with one count of felony theft.

“I’m proud of the work Wisconsin Department of Justice did to get justice for these hard-working Wisconsinites,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This case has ensured that 83 farmers got the money they were owed and hopefully will deter future theft from Wisconsin dairy farmers.”

Moran pre-paid restitution in the amount of $21,250.97. The money has been paid to the clerk of courts, which will distribute the restitution to victims.

The state and Moran jointly recommended to the court a sentence including $5,000 fine, plus fees, costs and surcharges. This makes the minimum total 9,442.65. The court added one year of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Farmers provide milk to Moran’s business, Dairy State Cheese Company in Rudolph, Wis. The complaint alleged that Moran forged the names of farmers on underpayment checks and converted the funds for his own use or the use of others.

Processors, such as cheese plants, write underpayment checks to producers, such as dairy farmers, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sets the price of milk higher than what a processor initially paid for the milk. USDA auditors determine the amount of underpayment and order processors to issue the underpayment checks.

Approximately 83 milk producers are reported to have been victimized, 21 are over 60 years old.

Click here to view the full criminal complaint.