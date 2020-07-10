Depp due to wrap up evidence at libel trial against tabloid

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp is set to wrap up his evidence at his libel trial against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of physically abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” In three days in the witness box at the High Court, Depp has described a volatile relationship that descended into screaming matches which sometimes turned physical. But he has strongly denied hitting Heard and accused her of compiling a dossier of fake claims against him as an “insurance policy.” Heard is due to give evidence next week.