COVID hits dozens of Latin leaders, including presidents

HAVANA (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and a powerful official testing positive this week for the new coronavirus. That’s adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro announced his illness Tuesday and is using it to publicly extol a malaria drug he’s been promoting, against expert warnings, as a treatment for COVID-19, Bolivian interim President Jeanine Añez made her own diagnosis public Thursday. And in Venezuela, socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said Thursday on Twitter that he, too, had tested positive, sidelining the second most-powerful person in the country.