Australian state records record 288 new coronavirus cases

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria has recorded 288 new cases in a day, the largest number of any state since the pandemic began, and authorities warn the spread could worsen. Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, has been cut off with border closures by other states. All states and territories but New South Wales had eradicated community transmission of the virus, but Victoria-linked infections are spreading. Authorities hope a lockdown of the nation’s second-largest city, Melbourne, will stop the spread.