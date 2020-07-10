Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower on concerns economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United States and some other countries. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia retreated a day after strong gains given by the rise of U.S. tech stocks. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.6%. Global stock prices have recovered most of this year’s losses on optimism about a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. But forecasters warn the rise might be too big and too fast to be supported by uncertain economic conditions.