Amazon’s homeless shelter faces Seattle crisis, criticism

SEATTLE (AP) — A homeless shelter built on Amazon’s perfectly manicured urban Seattle campus is a major civic contribution that pushes the company to face the crisis and criticism in the hometown it has rapidly transformed. Believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate office building, Amazon’s partnership housing a local nonprofit could be seen as the company’s answer to criticism that it hasn’t given back enough to the city. But the Mary’s Place family homeless shelter also serves as a stark display of have-and-have-nots. Some blame Amazon’s explosive growth for making living in Seattle too costly.