4-year-old St. Louis boy shot on July Fourth has died

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old St. Louis boy has died after being shot in the head on the Fourth of July, apparently by a stray bullet. Police on Friday confirmed the death of Michael Goodlow III, who had been hospitalized since being shot on Saturday. A police spokeswoman says homicide detectives were advised Thursday night that he had died. No arrests have been made. The shooting happened northwest of downtown. Police said it appeared that the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside, but officers were unable to confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire, which is common in St. Louis during holiday celebrations.