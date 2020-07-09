Wisconsin officials confirm 754 more COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed 754 more cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the state Department of Health Services, the state had seen 33,908 confirmed cases as of Thursday, up from 33,154 cases on Wednesday. The death toll inched up to 809, an increase of two from Wednesday. Of the 12,404 test results reported Thursday, 5.7% were positive, up from 5.6% of 10,138 tests results reported Wednesday. The state had 6,302 active cases as of Thursday, up from 6,037 on Wednesday.