Virus forces catering platform to find new audience, purpose

NEW YORK (AP) — When it launched in 2017, the catering tech platform HUNGRY had one sort of customer in mind, well-heeled office workers. The company’s current customers are far different than the original targets. Now it’s feeding the stuck-at-home elderly and low-income kids. And business is even better than ever. Other food tech sites have pivoted during these trying times, including Freshly, which donated $500,000 to Meals on Wheels, and Sweetgreen, which delivered free food to hospital workers and medical personnel. But HUNGRY, after donating over a half million meals to first responders, ripped up its business model.