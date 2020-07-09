Serbia eyes restrictions; virus spreads in US, Brazil, India

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is mulling how to curb a surge in coronavirus infections following two nights of clashes involving anti-lockdown demonstrators, while the virus shows no sign of slowing in the countries with the highest caseloads — the United States, India and Brazil. Those three nations are accounting for more than 60% of new cases, according to recent tallies from Johns Hopkins University. Much of Europe appears to have put the worst of the crisis behind it, at least for now. But Serbia has emerged as a new focus of concern — and of unrest. Flare-ups in infections are causing concern in several places around the world.