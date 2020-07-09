US sanctions Chinese officials over repression of minorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is imposing sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities China has detained in the western part of the country. They and their families are now barred from entering the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention or abuse of Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups. IT is the latest of a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against China at a time of deteriorating relations over the coronavirus pandemic and trade.