Soaking tonight, but several nice days mixed in the outlook

We certainly have been dealing with a lot of shower and thunderstorm events across the region over the past 10 days. Thankfully, most of them have not been too severe, but there have been a few spots with wind damage, such as Wednesday night up in far northern Wisconsin. In addition, localized very heavy rain amounts have been the rule. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for much of central Wisconsin including Marathon, Wood, Portage, Waushara, Waupaca, and Shawano Counties. Please be alert for rising water in low-lying areas and near streams. Don't drive through water over the road.

The showers and storms in the region going into Thursday evening should gradually end as a cold front pushes out of our area. Some of the storms early in the evening could be strong, especially in the far southern part of the News 9 viewing area where it was warmer Thursday. Stay alert for the potential of gusty winds and hail with some of the storms. Late tonight skies could partially clear with lows in the low 60s. Winds will be light and variable, becoming northwest around 5 mph. Friday should be beautiful with quite a bit of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s generally with northwest winds around 10 mph.

The nice weather may not last too long though. Another disturbance will slide in from the west for Saturday bringing the clouds back along with a 50% chance of rain, especially from afternoon into the evening. There might be a thunderstorm as well. Lows will be around 59 with highs near 79. That system should move away and allow for some sunshine to develop gradually Sunday. Lows will stay in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday looks partly cloudy and seasonal with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. Enjoy that because the muggy air will return just after that. A warm front moving in Monday night could generate showers and thunderstorms. Some models hint at heavy rain with that. Additional storms could fire at times Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures could climb in the mid 80s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday.

Next Thursday is looking pretty nice with skies generally partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. It could turn pretty steamy for the weekend of July 18th.

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:40 p.m., 9-July 2020

On this date in weather history:

1936 - The temperature hit an all-time record high of 106 degrees at the Central Park Observatory in New York City, a record which lasted until LaGuardia Airport hit 107 degrees on July 3rd in 1966. (The Weather Channel)

1968 - Columbus, MS received 15.68 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for the state. (The Weather Channel)