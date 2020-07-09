REPORTS: Big Ten moving to conference-only schedule for all fall sports

REPORTS: Big Ten moving to conference-only schedule for all fall sportsNew
The Big Ten is expected to announce Thursday they're moving to a conference only slate of games for all fall sports, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich and Mark Schlabach.
The Badgers are currently scheduled for three non-conference games: Saturday, Sept. 12 vs Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 19 vs Appalachian State, and Saturday, Oct. 3 vs Notre Dame in a game that was supposed to be played at Lambeau Field.
The decision comes on the heels of the Ivy League announcing they were cancelling all fall sports, and pushing winter sports to begin after Jan. 1.