Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone off, search underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say the mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operations are underway. Police say officers are looking for Mayor Park Won-sun at a Seoul site where his mobile phone signal was last detected. His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her father has been unaccounted for. Park’s office says he hasn’t come to work on Thursday. An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government confirmed that Park did not show up for work because of unspecified reasons and canceled all his schedules, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office. A longtime activist and human rights lawyer, Park was elected mayor in 2011 and voted into his third and last term last June.