One person hospitalized after crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is hospitalized after a crash in Marshfield on Thursday.

A lieutenant with the Marshfield Police Department tells News 9 that a vehicle was heading south on State Highway 13 when it went into the median, through a guardrail, and then came to a rest on Peach Avenue.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The lieutenant says the investigation is in the early stages, but speed looks to be a factor in the crash.