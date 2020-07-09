NBC News sets goal of a workforce that is half minority

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC Universal’s News Group’s chairman has set a bold goal of having a workforce at NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC that is 50 percent minority. He also wants women to make up half of the workforce. Cesar Conde says he wants to be a leader in a moment of racial awakening. He was appointed to his new role in May. His workforce is now nearly 27 percent minority, with a roughly equal amount of Blacks, Latinos and Asians. Organizations across the news business are looking closely at their representation in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.