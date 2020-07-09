Muggy with storms today

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with thunderstorms likely by mid-afternoon.

High: 85 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy with rain and thunderstorms still possible, especially south and east of Wausau.

Low: 65 Wind: Light SW becoming NW

Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy and less humid in the afternoon.

High: 85 Wind: NW 5-10

More muggy weather for today but that will change for the weekend. The rain situation will change a little as well over the next few days with less threat of strong storms.

There is still a threat of a few stronger storms this afternoon. A weak cold front is moving in from the northwest and there is plenty of moisture in the air to fuel a few storms. As of now, it looks like storms will pop-up around mid- afternoon. The highest chance of a couple of severe storms with high wind will be south of Marathon county. Heavy downpours are once again likely. High temps will be in the 80s with partly or mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be southwesterly around 5 to 10 mph. Some showers and storms will linger into tonight but they are unlikely to be severe.

On Friday, we will start out with mostly cloudy skies, then the wind will shift to the northwest and bring in some less humid air. The conditions will still be warm Friday afternoon but it will be less humid, so it will feel much better. Highs should reach the mid 80s.

The less humid weather continue through the weekend and temperatures will be a little cooler. On Saturday the mercury should reach the low 80s and on Sunday the highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The only problem with the weekend weather is that there will likely be more clouds than sun and there is a chance of a few showers or thundershowers Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The chance is still less than 50% but you want to factor the possibility into any weekend plans you might have.

Temperatures will warm-up again next week with highs in the 80s. It will turn more humid again on Tuesday. Monday is looking like one of the better days next week with a good amount of sun. Thunderstorms could develop once again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 9-July-2020

On this date in weather history: 1936 - The temperature hit an all-time record high of 106 degrees at the Central Park Observatory in New York City, a record which lasted until LaGuardia Airport hit 107 degrees on July 3rd in 1966. (The Weather Channel)