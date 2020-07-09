Monk Botanical Gardens helps local senior centers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Monk Botanical Gardens partnered with Our House Senior Living and Benedictine Living Community Centers to provide joy in the form of plants this summer.

Staff and volunteers delivered dozens of succulents to the centers Thursday afternoon.

“Studies have shown that plants, and taking care of a plant, reduces

depression and anxiety and helps to create a healthy environment. While this is a small gesture of love, we hope it brings some joy during this challenging time," said Darcie Howard, Executive Director of Monk Botanical Gardens.

The Gardens’ staff will also help maintain Benedictine Living Community’s courtyard and install accessible raised beds.

Once visitors are allowed, the Gardens' staff will conduct bi-monthly programs with the residents using the raised beds as teaching tools.



The program was made possible through the B. A. and Ester

Greenheck Foundation.