Money allotted for pools may go to Wausau parks instead

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A decision from the Wausau Parks and Recreation committee could mean that the money that would have been spent to run the city pools this summer will go to refurbishing area parks.

Monday's decision would allow about $110,000 to be used to provide necessary rehabilitation to a few local parks. The committee is looking into renovating Riverside Park and 3M Park, at a cost of about $75,000 each.

Pat Peckham, the committee chairperson, said they wanted to spend the money in a way that would give back to the community.

"If we were going to spend the money, we wanted to do it for the same population that would have benefitted from the pools which is the kids," he said.

The decision is not final yet. The funding will have to be approved by the city council before it can be used.