Meghan tries to prevent ‘friends’ being named in suit

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has asked a British court to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity. The former Meghan Markle made the request in a witness statement for her lawsuit against the Daily Mail and its parent company over excerpts from a “private and confidential″ letter she wrote to her father that the newspaper published last year. The statement filed in Britain’s High Court on Thursday claims the newspaper has threatened to publish the names of the five women who spoke to People Magazine anonymously but are named in confidential court documents as part of her lawsuit.