Justice secretary resigns as Puerto Rico turmoil deepens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s newest justice secretary has resigned in the wake of an investigation targeting the U.S. territory’s governor, who remains under scrutiny. Wandymar Burgos said Thursday that the prudent thing to do was step down. She had taken over the position on Friday. The resignation comes a day after several top legislators who are members of the governor’s party threatened to vote against her nomination. Burgos on Monday identified herself as the person who recalled six files about to be delivered to Puerto Rico’s Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel for further investigation. One of the files names the governor.