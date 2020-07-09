How you can take home a piece of the Plaza Hotel before it’s demolished

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --Demolition on the Plaza Hotel in Wausau is set to take place later this year, which means everything on the inside must go.

International Content Liquidations, Inc. kicked off a liquidation sale at the hotel on Thursday. It'll run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for the next 30 days or until all items are sold.

"We are selling everything and anything from a hotel," International Content Liquidations, Inc. Project Manager Nicole Kabealo said. “We’re selling quality, quantity of merchandise. I mean where can you go and find a dresser for $25 or a night stand for $5?”

Dozens of people made their way to the sale to take advantage of the low prices for items ranging from linens, carpet and drapes, flat screen TVs, bar and restaurant furnishings, ice machines, lobby furniture and fixtures, lounges, bath fixtures, gift shop furnishings and many more.

Shoppers are able to go through the entire hotel to purchase items, with the exception of a few areas that aren't accessible.

Social distancing measures and sanitizing stations are in place to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. A mask is not required, but encouraged.