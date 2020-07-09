Govt Watchdog: Politics caused ‘Sharpiegate’ frantic rebuke

An inspector general report details the political pressure from the White House and Department of Commerce in what later became known as Sharpiegate. Thursday’s 115-page report details what the weather chief called “crazy” middle-of-the-night texts, calls and emails from political officials to get the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to criticize the Birmingham weather office. The Alabama weather office had told residents in a tweet they were safe from Hurricane Dorian just 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted they could get hit hard. Dorian hit 600 miles away. The inspector general said the political pressure could undermine public trust in weather warnings.