Gov. Evers, Attorney General Kaul release statements on Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul have both released statements following the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on SEIU v. Vos.

The ruling upholds provisions of the lame duck laws passed by the State Legislature in 2018.

Gov Tony Evers statement said:

“We had a race for governor in 2018. I won. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot because Republicans immediately passed a law overriding the will of the people and the election, and they’ve been sour grapes ever since.



“From the lame duck laws and challenging my veto power, to Safer at Home and holding an unsafe election this past April, clearly Republicans are going to continue working against me every chance they get, regardless of the consequences. But I'm not going to let that stop me from continuing to do what I promised I would when I ran for this office—I am going to keep putting people first and doing what's best for the people of our state.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul's statement said: