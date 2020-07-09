German intel warns against giving data to Chinese tech firms

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency is warning consumers that personal data they provide to Chinese payment companies or other tech firms could end up in the hands of China’s government. The BfV agency said in its annual report that Chinese government offices have access to data stored in China by companies such as Tencent, Alibaba and others. The head of the BfV said Germans’ data isn’t safe with Chinese companies and “we can only warn against this.” Germany’s top security official also said Berlin has yet to reach a “political decision” on whether to let Chinese telecoms equipment company Huawei supply infrastructure to German cellphone service providers.