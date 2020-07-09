Flood Watch until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

Flood Watch until FRI 4:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Wisconsin, east central Wisconsin, and
northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central
Wisconsin, Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood. In east
central Wisconsin, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Winnebago. In
northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca.
* Until 4 AM CDT Friday
* A slow moving upper level low pressure system will produce
showers and thunderstorms with torrential rain at times this
evening and overnight. A general 1 to 2 inches are likely within
the watch area. Locally 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are possible
in portions of Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago
counties where hourly rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of rain
are possible this evening.
* Small stream, urban and basement flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&