Flood Watch until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Wisconsin, east central Wisconsin, and

northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central

Wisconsin, Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood. In east

central Wisconsin, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Winnebago. In

northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,

Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca.

* Until 4 AM CDT Friday

* A slow moving upper level low pressure system will produce

showers and thunderstorms with torrential rain at times this

evening and overnight. A general 1 to 2 inches are likely within

the watch area. Locally 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are possible

in portions of Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago

counties where hourly rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of rain

are possible this evening.

* Small stream, urban and basement flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&