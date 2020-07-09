Cultural commons showcases Stevens Point sister cities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The cultural commons welcomed its newest art piece on Thursday: a carved rock from Estelí, Nicaragua.

A group from Stevens Point visited their sister city, Estelí, a few years ago. They brought back a piece of mountain rock carved by a local artist.

Mayor Mike Wiza said, " The sculpture is pretty cool because it was actually done by a gentleman who lives up in the mountains near Estelíand does rock carvings into the mountain."

Dennis Tlachac brought the sculpture back from Nicaragua. He explained the artist, Alberto Gutierrez, is world renowned. "People come from across the world and they actually go to see his sculptures and take the hike."

Over three thousand miles and several years later, the piece now has a permanent home in the Cultural Commons. It's in good company, with other sculptures made to honor sister cities and Native American heritage surrounding it in the commons.