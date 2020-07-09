Central Rivers Farmshed launches ‘Local Food for All’ campaign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Rivers Farmshed, a non-profit in Stevens Point is launching a campaign to support local farms and broaden the reach of healthy, locally grown food to those in need.

According to a press release from the Farmshed, 34 percent of Portage Co. families were already struggling to afford food and basic necessities before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic, food pantry demand has doubled, and business and dining related closures are causing challenges for Wisconsin farms.

As a part of the initiative, Farmshed is building partnerships that connect locally grown products and food assistance programs.

“Our collective effort to grow a resilient local food community is more important than ever,” said Jenny Riggenbach, Executive Director of Farmshed. “Caring for the health and wellbeing of our neighbors keeps our family and cooperatively owned farms thriving.”

Farmshed's partners include: Mobile PAntry of Portage County, CAP Services Hmong UPLIFT Program, and the Salvation Army Hope Center. Each partner helps deliver meals to specific groups in the community.

“We appreciate Farmshed’s efforts to assist The Salvation Army’s efforts to provide nutritious meals for our clients and fully utilize surplus produce from local area growers. We provide over 25,000 meals yearly, and these efforts are more crucial given the food uncertainty created by COVID-19,” said Bob Quam, Director of Community Development at The Salvation Army of Portage County.

To expand their reach, Farmshed is launching a campaign to raise $25,000 by August 31. Contributions support Farmshed's work to purchase local products from family and locally owned farms for community meal and food donation programs.